Crime

Prince Albert Police mandating online reporting Wednesday

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted November 21, 2023 5:27 pm
Police in Prince Albert are investigating a fatal collision between a pedestrian and a motor vehicle early this morning in the city.
Police in Prince Albert are investigating a fatal collision between a pedestrian and a motor vehicle early this morning in the city. File / Global News
Prince Albert Police Service is mandating online reporting for specific crimes beginning Wednesday.

The decision came after a recommendation from the Minister of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety to expand the model in July.

“Our response methods have remained static for the past two decades,” police Chief Patrick Nogier said in a media release Tuesday.

“Elevating call evaluation and dispatch procedures to discern the right resources for the right responses is a paramount objective for the PAPS.”

The model is intended to lighten the workload on front-line officers and allows them to focus on quality investigations.

PAPS said that in 2022, they received 46,025 calls for service. Online reporting represents only two per cent of the total workload.

“There is an analytical component that is invaluable,” Nogier said. “Collecting and analyzing data to strategically deploy recourses allows and ultimately enhances our ability to maintain a safe and secure environment for all.”

The calls will be redirected from patrol to a police member who takes calls directly from the dispatch queue by contacting the complainant by phone for investigation.

Prince Albert residents should be using the online reporting method to report break and enters, scams, lost property or theft under $5,000, mischief, graffiti, and shoplifting.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

