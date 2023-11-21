Charges stayed against teen brothers in Calgary parking lot shooting that left 1 dead, 2 injured

Send this page to someone via email

The Crown has stayed charges against two teenage brothers in a Calgary shooting that left one man dead and two others injured last week.

A 14-year-old boy, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, had been charged with one count of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder.

His 18-year-old brother had been charged with accessory to murder after the fact.

A spokeswoman for the Alberta Crown Prosecution Service says the case was reassessed after additional information came to light.

Calgary police Chief Mark Neufeld said evidence came to light after the brothers were arrested and charged.

“I do understand that it was in investigations that continued post-arrest that actually revealed evidence to the contrary. And so investigators very quickly wanted to get that evidence to the crown so that they would have that so that we can make changes and reverse course,” Neufeld said Tuesday at city hall.

“We should never be arresting somebody or charging somebody for serious crimes that aren’t responsible for them.”

Police had charged the two brothers after a Nov. 13 shooting in the parking lot of mall in northeastern Calgary and found 23-year-old Rami Hajj Ali dead and two others injured.

Investigators said at the time that the attack was targeted and connected to an ongoing organized crime conflict in Calgary.

–with files from Adam Toy, Global News