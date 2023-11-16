Police identify victim of fatal shooting in northeast Calgary parking lot

Calgary Police Service officials have identified the man fatally shot Monday afternoon in the parking lot of the Trans Canada Centre in Marlborough Park as 23-year-old Rami Hajj Ali.

Shots rang out shortly after 2 p.m. on Monday in the 1400 block of 52nd Street N.E. and emergency crews arrived to find one man dead and a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. According to police, the conditions of the surviving victims of the shooting have stabilized.

View image in full screen Bullet holes in a vehicle in the parking lot of the Trans Canada Centre in northeast Calgary following a fatal Nov. 13 shooting. Global News

Two brothers, a 14-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man, have been charged in connection with the fatal shooting. The younger brother, who faces charges of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder, made his initial court appearance Thursday morning.

A third suspect was arrested by police near the intersection of Memorial Drive and Deerfoot Trail. As of Thursday, police have not indicated whether charges are pending against the third suspect.

