Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police identify victim of fatal shooting in northeast Calgary parking lot

By Ryan White Global News
Posted November 16, 2023 2:25 pm
Click to play video: 'Teenage brothers accused in deadly shootout appear in court, victim identified'
Teenage brothers accused in deadly shootout appear in court, victim identified
WATCH: Two teenage brothers accused in a deadly shooting at a northeast Calgary strip mall made their first appearance in court. As Michael King reports, this comes as police have identified the man killed.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calgary Police Service officials have identified the man fatally shot Monday afternoon in the parking lot of the Trans Canada Centre in Marlborough Park as 23-year-old Rami Hajj Ali.

Shots rang out shortly after 2 p.m. on Monday in the 1400 block of 52nd Street N.E. and emergency crews arrived to find one man dead and a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. According to police, the conditions of the surviving victims of the shooting have stabilized.

Bullet holes in a vehicle in the parking lot of the Trans Canada Centre in northeast Calgary following a fatal Nov. 13 shooting. View image in full screen
Bullet holes in a vehicle in the parking lot of the Trans Canada Centre in northeast Calgary following a fatal Nov. 13 shooting. Global News

Two brothers, a 14-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man, have been charged in connection with the fatal shooting. The younger brother, who faces charges of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder, made his initial court appearance Thursday morning.

Story continues below advertisement

A third suspect was arrested by police near the intersection of Memorial Drive and Deerfoot Trail. As of Thursday, police have not indicated whether charges are pending against the third suspect.

More to come…

Related News
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices