2 people taken to hospital after vehicles collide in north Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

Two people were taken to hospital Tuesday morning after a two-vehicle collision on Edmonton’s north side.

Police said a truck being driven by a 17-year-old was headed west on 137th Avenue and approaching St. Albert Trail at about 7 a.m. when another vehicle headed east on 137th Avenue turned left to go north on St. Albert Trail.

“A collision occurred between the two vehicles resulting in the truck rolling and coming to rest on its roof,” a police spokesperson told Global News in an email.

The teen driving the truck and a 33-year-old woman driving the other vehicle were both taken to hospital. Police did not provide details about their injuries but said they were not life-threatening.