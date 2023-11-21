SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

2 people taken to hospital after vehicles collide in north Edmonton

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted November 21, 2023 12:18 pm
Two people were taken to hospital Tuesday morning after a two-vehicle collision on Edmonton's north side. View image in full screen
Two people were taken to hospital Tuesday morning after a two-vehicle collision on Edmonton's north side. Global 1 News Helicopter
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Two people were taken to hospital Tuesday morning after a two-vehicle collision on Edmonton’s north side.

Police said a truck being driven by a 17-year-old was headed west on 137th Avenue and approaching St. Albert Trail at about 7 a.m. when another vehicle headed east on 137th Avenue turned left to go north on St. Albert Trail.

“A collision occurred between the two vehicles resulting in the truck rolling and coming to rest on its roof,” a police spokesperson told Global News in an email.

The teen driving the truck and a 33-year-old woman driving the other vehicle were both taken to hospital. Police did not provide details about their injuries but said they were not life-threatening.

Click to play video: 'Southeast Edmonton residents call for safety upgrades after fatal crash on 17 Street'
Southeast Edmonton residents call for safety upgrades after fatal crash on 17 Street
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices