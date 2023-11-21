Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Two people dead after unrelated homicides, Winnipeg police say

By Daisy Woelk Global News
Posted November 21, 2023 11:49 am
Two people are dead after what Winnipeg police said are unrelated homicides. View image in full screen
Two people are dead after what Winnipeg police said are unrelated homicides. Drew Stremick / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Two people are dead after what Winnipeg police are calling unrelated homicides.

Officers said a man and woman were killed early Tuesday in the North District of Winnipeg.

The first was in the 400 block of Burrows Avenue. Authorities said police responded to a call about a 20-year-old woman who was seriously hurt. She was taken to hospital in critical condition and died.

A few hours later, officers said Winnipeg Fire and Paramedic Service told them about the suspicious death of a man in the 100 block of Selkirk Avenue.

Investigators in the homicide unit is looking into the cases, and ask anyone with information or home surveillance to call the unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 204-786-TIPS or online.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg continues to build supports for the families of victims of violent crime'
Winnipeg continues to build supports for the families of victims of violent crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices