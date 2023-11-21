Two people dead after unrelated homicides, Winnipeg police say

Send this page to someone via email

Two people are dead after what Winnipeg police are calling unrelated homicides.

Officers said a man and woman were killed early Tuesday in the North District of Winnipeg.

The first was in the 400 block of Burrows Avenue. Authorities said police responded to a call about a 20-year-old woman who was seriously hurt. She was taken to hospital in critical condition and died.

A few hours later, officers said Winnipeg Fire and Paramedic Service told them about the suspicious death of a man in the 100 block of Selkirk Avenue.

Investigators in the homicide unit is looking into the cases, and ask anyone with information or home surveillance to call the unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 204-786-TIPS or online.