Guelph police catches stalker, seizes crystal meth

A Guelph man wanted to get someone’s attention, and what he got was the attention of police.
Guelph Police Service received a call on Monday from a man who reported that he was getting unwanted calls, texts, and emails from a man who is known to him.
Investigators say the suspect at one time went to the man’s apartment complex but was unable to gain entry.
Officers found the individual in a parking lot on Speedvale Avenue East around 10:20 p.m. Monday. They made an arrest and an ensuing search turned up a fanny pack containing $850 worth of suspected crystal meth.
A 37-year-old man is facing a number of charges including criminal harassment and drug possession. He will appear in a Guelph courtroom on Jan. 2.
- ‘Kids were traumatized’: N.S. minor hockey coach charged for allegedly punching referee
- Ontario eatery reopens months after owner killed over reported unpaid bill
- Air Canada rejects blame in $24M gold theft at Toronto Pearson as it faces Brink’s lawsuit
- Memphis shooting suspect found dead after manhunt
Comments