Guelph police catches stalker, seizes crystal meth

A Guelph man wanted to get someone’s attention, and what he got was the attention of police.

Guelph Police Service received a call on Monday from a man who reported that he was getting unwanted calls, texts, and emails from a man who is known to him.

Investigators say the suspect at one time went to the man’s apartment complex but was unable to gain entry.

Officers found the individual in a parking lot on Speedvale Avenue East around 10:20 p.m. Monday. They made an arrest and an ensuing search turned up a fanny pack containing $850 worth of suspected crystal meth.

A 37-year-old man is facing a number of charges including criminal harassment and drug possession. He will appear in a Guelph courtroom on Jan. 2.