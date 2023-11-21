Charges laid following downtown assault in Guelph: police

Guelph police say they’ve laid charges in connection with a downtown assault.
Police said a man was sitting on a bench on Quebec Street on Monday afternoon, when another individual kicked him in the face without being provoked.
Two or three more people were reportedly punched in the face. but those victims were not willing to provide a statement.
Trending Now
The individual was found by officers and eventually subdued.
The 28-year-old has a bail hearing set for Tuesday.
More on Crime
- Ontario eatery reopens months after owner killed over reported unpaid bill
- ‘Kids were traumatized’: N.S. minor hockey coach charged for allegedly punching referee
- Air Canada rejects blame in $24M gold theft at Toronto Pearson as it faces Brink’s lawsuit
- Memphis shooting suspect found dead after manhunt
Comments