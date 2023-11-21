Charges laid following downtown assault in Guelph: police

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say they’ve laid charges in connection with a downtown assault.

Police said a man was sitting on a bench on Quebec Street on Monday afternoon, when another individual kicked him in the face without being provoked.

Two or three more people were reportedly punched in the face. but those victims were not willing to provide a statement.

The individual was found by officers and eventually subdued.

The 28-year-old has a bail hearing set for Tuesday.