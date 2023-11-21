Menu

Crime

Charges laid following downtown assault in Guelph: police

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted November 21, 2023 10:11 am
Police say a man was kicked in the face while sitting on a bench in downtown Guelph on Monday. The accused became restraint after officers arrived, but he was eventually subdued. View image in full screen
Police say a man was kicked in the face while sitting on a bench in downtown Guelph on Monday. The accused became restraint after officers arrived, but he was eventually subdued. Ken Hashizume/CJOY
Guelph police say they’ve laid charges in connection with a downtown assault.

Police said a man was sitting on a bench on Quebec Street on Monday afternoon, when another individual kicked him in the face without being provoked.

Two or three more people were reportedly punched in the face. but those victims were not willing to provide a statement.

Trending Now

The individual was found by officers and eventually subdued.

The 28-year-old has a bail hearing set for Tuesday.

