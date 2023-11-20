Saskatchewan legislative building cleared amid Hamas and Israel protests

Send this page to someone via email

Dozens of protesters calling for a ceasefire between Hamas and Israel have disrupted proceedings at the Saskatchewan legislature.

During Question Period, protesters shouted and urged politicians to call for a ceasefire as the war in the Middle East continues.

Some protesters shouted “shame” and “Scott Moe, you can’t hide,” as security cleared them out.

The disruption, the likes of which have not been seen in the Saskatchewan legislature in years, put the assembly immediately to a halt.

As security led people out, one woman asked the government to remove the Israeli flag the province put up above the rotunda in October. Two Palestinian scarves hung over the flag until someone removed them.

Hamas militants killed 1,200 people in Israel in surprise attacks on Oct. 7, and Israel then started an airstrike campaign on the Gaza Strip.

The territory’s health officials say more than 12,700 people have been killed in the retaliation campaign so far, mostly women and children.

A spokesperson for Premier Scott Moe’s office had no comment on the disruption.

Opposition NDP Leader Carla Beck said while it’s troubling to see people disrupt the legislature, they have a right to speak out.

She told reporters a ceasefire is necessary to release hostages and for humanitarian aid to get through.

Beck said hate in all forms has no place in Saskatchewan.

“What we’ve called for is an appeal for the government, for the people of Saskatchewan, to share concern for all of the civilian casualties of what is an ongoing and really horrific circumstance,” she said.

Moe told reporters in early November the situation in Gaza and Israel is concerning.

“It is very troubling, I think for all of us, the initial invasion of the terrorist Hamas group,” he said. “But equally troubling, I think as well, with respect to some of the citizens that are very much being put in danger’s way due to that invasion of Israel.”

In October, Saskatchewan announced it would send $100,000 to Canadian Magen David Adom for Israel, an organization that offers humanitarian aid to the Jewish state.