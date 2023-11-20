Menu

Crime

21-year-old Toronto man identified as victim of fatal Richmond Hill shooting

By Ainsley Smith Global News
Posted November 20, 2023 4:52 pm
Police are investigating after a deadly shooting in Richmond Hill Nov. 17, 2023. View image in full screen
Police are investigating after a deadly shooting in Richmond Hill Nov. 17, 2023. Max Trotta / Global News
The victim of a fatal shooting in a Richmond Hill, Ont., parking lot last week has been identified as a 21-year-old man from Toronto, according to police.

On Friday, Nov. 17 at 11:20 p.m., York Regional Police received a report of a man shot in the parking lot of an entertainment plaza on York Boulevard at East Beaver Creek Road.

When officers arrived, they located an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Police said the victim was transported to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

In an update, police identified the victim as 21-year-old Alexander Bobby Lapage of Toronto.

Police said a post-mortem examination occurred on Nov. 18, and Lapage’s death was determined to be a result of gunshot wounds.

Investigators say there is no suspect information available at this time, and they believe the shooting was a targeted attack.

Police say the area of the incident has many busy restaurants and nightclubs nearby, and they believe there were many people in the plaza at the time of the shooting.

Any witnesses who have not spoken to police are urged to come forward as soon as possible, along with anyone who has video footage, including dashcam, cellphone, or security recordings from the area around the time of the incident.

Information can be provided by calling the York Regional Police Homicide Unit at 1-866-876-5423, extension 7865, or by email at homicide@yrp.ca.

Anyone wanting to provide information anonymously can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or provide a tip online at www.1800222tips.com.

