Canada

OPP investigate fatal collision involving pedestrian in Norfolk County

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted November 20, 2023 3:53 pm
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian that took place in Norfolk County late last week.

On Thursday at 1:40 p.m., emergency crews were called to the scene of a collision on Highway 3 in Middleton where police said that a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.

The pedestrian, identified as a 71-year-old man from Oxford County, was taken to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

His name has not been released.

The investigation is ongoing and OPP are asking the public for assistance. Anyone with information can contact police at 1-888-310-1122.

