Crash involving transit bus in Surrey injures two people

Emergency crews responded to a crash involving a transit bus in Surrey on Monday morning.

Surrey RCMP are confirming the crash happened just outside city hall, between a bus and a private vehicle.

RCMP said two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries and one of them was taken to the hospital.

The crash happened just as Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke was holding a media availability to announce the city would be launching another constitutional challenge to stop the police transition to the Surrey Police Service.

“Today we are taking a significant step to stop the NDP police service,” Locke said at the press conference.

“As a result of the province’s attempted police takeover, which would require a double-digit NDP tax hike on Surrey taxpayers, we are challenging the constitutionally of the province’s latest legislation.”