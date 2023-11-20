Menu

National

Canada

Puppy love: Number of dachshunds in care of Okanagan BC SPCA grows from 30 to 39

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted November 20, 2023 3:57 pm
Click to play video: '30 neglected dogs seized by BC SPCA'
30 neglected dogs seized by BC SPCA
WATCH: Thirty badly neglected dogs are in the care of the BC SPCA tonight after the animal organization seized the animals from an Okanagan breeder. The conditions the dogs were living in are being described as terrible--unsanitary and uncomfortable. As Klaudia Van Emmerik reports, an investigation is now underway to determine whether charges will be recommended against the breeder. – Sep 21, 2023
Most of the dachshunds who were seized from an Okanagan breeder are thriving and have found new homes, while a few new litters are also on a better path, the BC SPCA says.

There were 30 dogs, ranging in age from four months to five years, taken in September from an allegedly negligent North Okanagan breeder.

Most have already been adopted, however, three were pregnant at the time of their rescue.

Since then, those three dogs have given birth to 11 puppies, bolstering the overall dachshund count to 41.

Click to play video: '17 dogs in distress seized from Vernon breeder'
17 dogs in distress seized from Vernon breeder

“The first litter of puppies (is) six-weeks-old, the second three-weeks-old and the last litter is now one-week-old. All the moms and their puppies were taken into care by experienced fosters so they could get all the special attention needed. Taking on a nursing mom takes knowledge and patience,” BC SPCA officials said in a press release.

“Sadly, three of the puppies were not healthy and did not make it.”

Another, named little Pea, struggled to feed and became dangerously small and needed bottle-feeding and around-the-clock care to help her gain weight. The SPCA said she’s been making incredible progress.

The rest are doing well, though none will be available for adoption until they are eight weeks old.

In September, SCPA spokesperson Eileen Drever said the dogs were found in deplorable conditions, suffering from dental disease, overgrown nails, exposure to high ammonia levels, and were living in unsanitary conditions.

“When our animal protection officers arrived on site, the smell of ammonia permeated the house,” she said.

“They found that the dogs were primarily kept in a basement where urine was soaked into the wooden shelves holding dog crates.”

Although they had occasional outside access, she said it was clear that these little ones spent most of their time without proper ventilation or comfort.

