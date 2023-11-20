3 hospitalized after car slams into tree near UBC

Send this page to someone via email

Three people are in hospital Monday after a car crashed into a tree near the University of British Columbia.

RCMP said two of the three people are in critical condition, while the third person is in stable condition.

There were no other vehicles involved in the collision, which happened just after 3 a.m. at 16th Avenue and Binning Road.

The area along 16th Avenue between Blanca Street and Westbrook Mall will remain closed at this time, UBC RCMP said.

Police confirmed they are investigating to determine if speed, impairment or distracted driving were factors in the crash.