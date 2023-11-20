Menu

Traffic

3 hospitalized after car slams into tree near UBC

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted November 20, 2023 3:08 pm
Click to play video: '3 people sent to hospital after car hit tree near UBC'
3 people sent to hospital after car hit tree near UBC
Three people are in hospital after a car crashed into a tree out by UBC early Sunday morning. UBC RCMP say they're investigating to see if speed, impairment or distracted driving were involved.
Three people are in hospital Monday after a car crashed into a tree near the University of British Columbia.

RCMP said two of the three people are in critical condition, while the third person is in stable condition.

There were no other vehicles involved in the collision, which happened just after 3 a.m. at 16th Avenue and Binning Road.

The area along 16th Avenue between Blanca Street and Westbrook Mall will remain closed at this time, UBC RCMP said.

Police confirmed they are investigating to determine if speed, impairment or distracted driving were factors in the crash.

Click to play video: 'Dangerous night on icy Metro Vancouver roads'
Dangerous night on icy Metro Vancouver roads
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

