Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Driver facing charges after pickup smashes into home near St. Catharines

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted November 20, 2023 3:06 pm
Click to play video: 'School bus collides with car, crashes into house in Burnaby'
School bus collides with car, crashes into house in Burnaby
School bus collides with car, crashes into house in Burnaby – Nov 9, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Niagara man is facing charges after a truck smashed into a St. Catharines, Ont., area home and a driver attempted to flee out of the large hole created by the crash, according to police.

Investigators say the driver hit the house on Welland Road near Haist Street around 1:30 a.m. with a Ford F150 pickup.

Six people were inside at the time but none were injured.

However, the driver did suffer minor injuries and was sent to hospital following his arrest at the residence, police say.

Niagara Regional Police said damage to the home is “major” and that it’s been deemed “unsafe” by a crew of city engineers.

Trending Now

The pickup has been seized and a 48-year-old man is facing a pair of impaired driving charges as well as driving while under suspension.

Story continues below advertisement

Identified in a police release, the accused’s licence has been suspended for 90 days.

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices