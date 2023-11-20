Driver facing charges after pickup smashes into home near St. Catharines

Send this page to someone via email

A Niagara man is facing charges after a truck smashed into a St. Catharines, Ont., area home and a driver attempted to flee out of the large hole created by the crash, according to police.

Investigators say the driver hit the house on Welland Road near Haist Street around 1:30 a.m. with a Ford F150 pickup.

Six people were inside at the time but none were injured.

However, the driver did suffer minor injuries and was sent to hospital following his arrest at the residence, police say.

Niagara Regional Police said damage to the home is “major” and that it’s been deemed “unsafe” by a crew of city engineers.

The pickup has been seized and a 48-year-old man is facing a pair of impaired driving charges as well as driving while under suspension.

Identified in a police release, the accused’s licence has been suspended for 90 days.