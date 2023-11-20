Menu

Crime

Officers find man shot in Waterloo on Monday morning: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 20, 2023 1:56 pm
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
The crest on a Waterloo regional police officer's sleeve. Kevin Nielsen / Global News
A man was found shot near the Kitchener-Waterloo border on Monday morning, according to Waterloo regional police.

Police say they responded to a call about the shooting, which occurred near Lincoln Road and Weber Street in Waterloo, shortly before 9 a.m.

Police say the officers found a 33-year-old man who had been shot.

The man was taken to an out-of-region hospital to receive treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say officers are continuing to investigate and are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 ext. 6342.

More on Crime
