Canada

Saskatchewan man pleads guilty to killing wife with strychnine drink

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 20, 2023 1:13 pm
The lawyer who represents the family of Colten Boushie says a key piece of evidence has been compromised. View image in full screen
Michael MacKay has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the poisoning of his wife, Cindy MacKay, on their family farm in February of 2020. File / Global News
A Saskatchewan man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the poisoning of his wife on their family farm.

Cindy MacKay of Meota, who was 38, died in February 2020.

A court in Battleford has heard Michael MacKay mixed strychnine, a toxic pesticide, into a drink he served his wife, causing her a painful death.

Medical staff contacted RCMP because her death seemed suspicious.

An agreed statement of facts read into court says Michael MacKay was having an affair.

Family members told the court that Cindy MacKay was a loving mother and that her death has left them shattered and fearful.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

