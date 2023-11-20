Menu

Crime

No charges against Wellington OPP officers after driver injured during arrest: SIU

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted November 20, 2023 1:38 pm
A vehicle crashes into ditch in Centre Wellington.
A vehicle crashes into ditch in Centre Wellington. SIU
Ontario’s police watchdog has cleared two Wellington County OPP officers of any wrongdoing.

On March 22, officers with the Halton Regional Police Service engaged in a pursuit of a black Chrysler 300, according to the Special Investigations Unit. The pursuit was halted after several unsuccessful attempts to stop the vehicle.

The SIU says OPP picked up the pursuit as the vehicle entered Wellington County. At around 1:45 a.m., the vehicle in question left the roadway and ended up in a ditch in the area of Wellington Road 18 and Line 4 in Centre Wellington.

A 43-year-old man was arrested at the scene. It was later determined he suffered serious injuries during the arrest and he was initially transported to Groves Memorial Hospital and later transferred to Hamilton General Hospital.

SIU director Joseph Martino concluded in his report that there were no reasonable grounds to suggest the officers involved committed any criminal offence in connection with the man’s injuries.

He says the arresting officers were within their rights to use force as the driver was being uncooperative as he was being taken into custody.

 

