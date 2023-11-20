Suspect sought after fuel twice stolen from Highway 401 business in Port Hope: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating multiple fuel thefts from a business on Highway 401 in the municipality of Port Hope, Ont., this fall.

Northumberland OPP say the thefts of fuel were reported on Sept. 25 and Nov. 6. In both incidents they involved a man who was driving a white Honda Pilot car.

On Monday, OPP released surveillance images of the suspect.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and are appealing to anyone who can identity the suspect or has information about the incidents to call them at 905-372-5421 or the non-emergency line at 1-888-310-1122.

Information can also be submitted anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.