Crime

Suspect sought after fuel twice stolen from Highway 401 business in Port Hope: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 20, 2023 11:43 am
Northumberland OPP are looking for this suspect in the thefts of fuel from a business in Port Hope this fall. View image in full screen
Northumberland OPP are looking for this suspect in the thefts of fuel from a business in Port Hope this fall. Northumberland OPP
Police are investigating multiple fuel thefts from a business on Highway 401 in the municipality of Port Hope, Ont., this fall.

Northumberland OPP say the thefts of fuel were reported on Sept. 25 and Nov. 6. In both incidents they involved a man who was driving a white Honda Pilot car.

On Monday, OPP released surveillance images of the suspect.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and are appealing to anyone who can identity the suspect or has information about the incidents to call them at 905-372-5421 or the non-emergency line at 1-888-310-1122.

Information can also be submitted anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

