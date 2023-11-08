Police seek suspect following series of gas thefts throughout Niagara Region

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A man accused of stealing gas across Niagara Region is going as far as alternating stolen licence plates when pulling into gas stations, according to police.

Investigators say they’ve been trying to track down a driver they allege stole close to $1,000 in gas from seven different locations since July 29.

“In each of the thefts, the suspect arrives at a gas pump operating a blue BMW X5 SUV,” Niagara Regional Police (NRPS) said in a statement.

Suspect To Identify After Multiple Fuel Thefts Throughout the Niagara Regionhttps://t.co/zU6IHp7b7L pic.twitter.com/zNHa1BT6G9 — NRPS (@NiagRegPolice) November 8, 2023

Story continues below advertisement

“Based on the body style, it is believed the BMW is an older model, possibly manufactured between 2000 and 2007.”

NRPS says the thefts occurred in St. Catharines, Welland, Niagara Falls, and Fort Erie.

The suspect is believed to be 40 to 50-years-old about five foot nine inches with varying hairstyles, most recently a shaved head.

He also has tattoos on both calves and the licence plates he’s been switching out are both from Ontario, detectives say.

Anyone with information can reach out to Niagara Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.