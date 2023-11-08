Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police seek suspect following series of gas thefts throughout Niagara Region

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted November 8, 2023 5:52 pm
Police seek suspect following series of gas thefts throughout Niagara Region - image
Niagara Regional Police
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man accused of stealing gas across Niagara Region is going as far as alternating stolen licence plates when pulling into gas stations, according to police.

Investigators say they’ve been trying to track down a driver they allege stole close to $1,000 in gas from seven different locations since July 29.

“In each of the thefts, the suspect arrives at a gas pump operating a blue BMW X5 SUV,” Niagara Regional Police (NRPS) said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

“Based on the body style, it is believed the BMW is an older model, possibly manufactured between 2000 and 2007.”

NRPS says the thefts occurred in St. Catharines, Welland, Niagara Falls, and Fort Erie.

Trending Now

The suspect is believed to be 40 to 50-years-old about five foot nine inches with varying hairstyles, most recently a shaved head.

He also has tattoos on both calves and the licence plates he’s been switching out are both from Ontario, detectives say.

Anyone with information can reach out to Niagara Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.

Click to play video: '16-year-old patient aspires to give back to London, Ont., hospital that helped save her life'
16-year-old patient aspires to give back to London, Ont., hospital that helped save her life
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices