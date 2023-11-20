Teen stabbed after trying to sell pair of headphones at Pickering plaza: police

Durham Regional Police say a 17-year-old boy a suffered stab wound after a meetup to sell a pair of headphones turned violent.

Police said on Nov. 13, just before noon, there was an armed robbery at a plaza near Kingston and Whites roads in Pickering where the teen went to meet with an interested buyer.

Investigators said at the meetup location, the teen was surrounded by four male suspects who tried to rob him at knife-point. He was stabbed in the hand before all of the suspects fled the area, police said.

Officers arrived and gave some medical assistance to the teen before he was transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police told Global News the suspects did not take the headphones before fleeing.

The first suspect is described as male, around five feet nine inches with a slim build and black short hair. He was wearing a black hoodie and black shoes at the time of the attempted robbery.

The second suspect is described as male, around five feet nine inches with a slim build. He was wearing a black ski mask, and a black, blue and grey sweater at the time of the attempted robbery.

The third suspect is described as male, around five feet-five inches with a slim build. He was wearing a black sweater, and dark jeans at the time of the attempted robbery.

The fourth suspect is described as male, around five feet five inches with a medium build. He was wearing a mask, a black sweater, and skinny jeans at the time of the attempted robbery.