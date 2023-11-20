Menu

Crime

Threatening graffiti found inside Kitchener high school washroom

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 20, 2023 4:35 pm
Police tape is shown in Toronto, Tuesday, May 2, 2017. View image in full screen
Police tape is shown in Toronto, Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
Officers were dispatched to a Kitchener high school on Friday after threatening graffiti was found inside a washroom, according to Waterloo regional police.

They say members of the Eastwood Collegiate Institute community reported finding the graffiti at the school at around 11:25 a.m.

The graffiti included threats of violence toward the school, staff and students, and hate-motivated graffiti was located as well.

Police say they are continuing to investigate and are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

