Man arrested after carjacking at gas station in Wilmot

A man from Wilmot, Ont., was arrested in connection with a carjacking over the weekend, according to Waterloo regional police.

They say officers were dispatched to the area around Snyders Road East and Notre Dame Drive at around 11 p.m. Saturday after the carjacking was reported.

Police say the victim was at a gas station when they were approached by a stranger. The man attacked the teen and took him from his car before climbing in and driving away.

Officers later tracked down the suspect in the stolen car and arrested him.

A 32-year-old man from Wilmot is facing a number of charges, including robbery, motor vehicle theft, mischief under $5,000, dangerous operation and operation while impaired.

There were no serious injuries reported to police as a result of the incident.