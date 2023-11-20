Saskatoon morning news rewind: Monday, Nov. 20

Send this page to someone via email

Oscar qualification for a Saskatchewan filmmaker, TLC@Home touching the lives of children, and the impact of El Niño on the province.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Monday, Nov. 20, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Saskatchewan filmmaker qualifies for Oscars

Award-winning Canadian filmmaker Robyn Campbell and her team have qualified for 32 festivals around the world and won five awards.

Her latest animated film Pivot has now qualified for an Oscar.

Campbell speaks with Chantal Wagner about the qualification, what it means for her team, and how people can watch the film.

TLC@Home touching the lives of thousands of children

Nearly 1,000 Saskatoon children will be receiving gift packages from TLC@Home for the holidays.

The charity’s goal is for kids to experience holiday traditions that can sometimes be a burden for families.

Founder Shelley James looks at the ways they have been touching the lives of thousands of children and how people can help.

What the El Niño weather pattern could mean for Saskatchewan

It’s been a mild November in Saskatchewan, due in part to the El Niño weather pattern.

But what is El Niño and what impact could it have on the province this winter?

Meteorologist Peter Quinlan explains El Niño, how it develops, and possible temperature and snow trends over the winter months.

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, Nov. 20

The wind is picking up — Chantal Wagner has your Monday, Nov. 20, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.

