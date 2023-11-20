Alpaca corralled by OPP on Highway 400, returned to owner

The Ontario Provincial Police say officers and the province’s Ministry of Transportation had to corral an alpaca that was on the loose on Highway 400.
Police posted on X, formerly Twitter, on Sunday photos of the alpaca with officers from the OPP’s Aurora detachment.
“See alpacas go slow doesn’t have the same ring as #SeeSnowGoSlow but honestly, if you see one on the highway… slow down,” police said.
Officers and Ministry of Transportation workers were able to get hold of the alpaca and police said the owner was contacted and removed it from the highway safely, police said.
