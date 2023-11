See more sharing options

Toronto police say they have arrested a 42-year-old man after a 12-year-old girl was reportedly sexually assaulted on a TTC bus last week.

Police said it happened on the bus near Corinthian Boulevard and Pharmacy Road on Nov. 15 at around 3:10 p.m.

Investigators say a man sexually assaulted the girl as she walked past him.

In an update on Sunday, police said a 42-year-old man was arrested.

He is facing sexual assault and sexual interference charges.