Video link
Headline link
Crime

Coroner’s inquest set to begin in case of mentally ill man who died in Ontario jail

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 20, 2023 6:08 am
Click to play video: 'Family of Soleiman Faqiri speaking out'
Family of Soleiman Faqiri speaking out
WATCH: Family of Soleiman Faqiri speaking out – Sep 18, 2022
TORONTO — A coroner’s inquest examining the death of a mentally ill man who died in an Ontario jail cell in 2016 is set to begin today.

The inquest into the death of Soleiman Faqiri will be conducted virtually over 15 days and is expected to hear from roughly 20 witnesses.

Faqiri’s relatives have previously said they hope the inquest will provide answers about his death and the 11 days he spent in jail leading up to it.

A 2021 report by Ontario’s chief forensic pathologist found Faqiri died because he was beaten and restrained by guards while clearly in crisis.

The report by Dr. Michael Pollanen found a combination of factors contributed to Faqiri’s death, with two of them — the fact that he had an enlarged heart and his exhausting struggle with the guards — playing a key role.

It said Faqiri, 30, lived with schizophrenia and his symptoms worsened while in jail. He was set to be moved to a psychiatric facility but died before that happened.

Ontario Provincial Police and Kawartha Lakes police both conducted investigations into the case, but no charges were laid.

Coroner’s inquests are held to look into the circumstances of someone’s death. They are mandatory under certain circumstances, including when someone dies in custody.

The inquest jury may issue recommendations aimed at preventing similar deaths, but those recommendations are not binding.

Click to play video: '‘This did not need to take so long,’ says Soleiman Faqiri’s brother on new report by Ontario’s top pathologist'
‘This did not need to take so long,’ says Soleiman Faqiri’s brother on new report by Ontario’s top pathologist
© 2023 The Canadian Press

