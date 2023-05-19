Soleiman Faqiri’s family hopes November inquest into his death will offer answers

Send this page to someone via email

The family of a mentally ill man who died in an Ontario jail cell in 2016 says it hopes a provincial inquest set to start later this year will provide answers about his death.

Soleiman Faqiri died on Dec. 15, 2016, after being beaten, pepper sprayed and restrained face-down in a segregation cell at the Central East Correctional Centre in Lindsay, Ont. where the 30-year-old was held awaiting a medical evaluation at a psychiatric facility.

Faqiri’s elder brother Yusuf says the Ontario’s chief coroner office notified the family that an inquest will begin on Nov. 20 to examine the circumstances surrounding Soleiman’s death.

He says his family will finally get to learn details of what happened during the 11 days that his brother spent in jail before his death.

Faqiri says his brother was diagnosed with schizophrenia when he was 19 years old and should not have been imprisoned.

Story continues below advertisement

Ontario’s chief forensic pathologist found in a 2021 report that Faqiri died following a violent struggle in the segregation cell with the guards.