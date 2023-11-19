Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Police safely detonate suspicious item in Winnipeg, no explosives found

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted November 19, 2023 6:52 pm
A Winnipeg police vehicle. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg police vehicle. Shane Gibson/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Winnipeg police say they have safely detonated a suspicious item found in a disposal unit on Saturday.

At 8:40 a.m. police were alerted to a suspicious item in the rear lane in the 400 block of Agnes Street.

Police say officers went and confirmed the presence of a suspicious item found within a compost receptacle and treated it as a possible improvised explosive device.

In a coordinated effort, multiple units assisted in safely containing the area and evacuating residents of the complex and nearby residences.

Officers secured the scene and established a safe perimeter before the arrival of the Bomb Unit.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg bomb squad safely detonates ‘volatile substance’ at U of M'
Winnipeg bomb squad safely detonates ‘volatile substance’ at U of M
Trending Now

Members of the bomb unit arrived and executed a controlled detonation of the item. Police say the item was found not to contain any explosive materials.

Story continues below advertisement

After determining there was no further risk to public safety, evacuated residents were informed.

No injuries were reported and the incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident, please call the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219 or anonymously at Crime Stoppers 204-786-TIPS or online.

More on Canada
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices