Police safely detonate suspicious item in Winnipeg, no explosives found

Winnipeg police say they have safely detonated a suspicious item found in a disposal unit on Saturday.

At 8:40 a.m. police were alerted to a suspicious item in the rear lane in the 400 block of Agnes Street.

Police say officers went and confirmed the presence of a suspicious item found within a compost receptacle and treated it as a possible improvised explosive device.

In a coordinated effort, multiple units assisted in safely containing the area and evacuating residents of the complex and nearby residences.

Officers secured the scene and established a safe perimeter before the arrival of the Bomb Unit.

Members of the bomb unit arrived and executed a controlled detonation of the item. Police say the item was found not to contain any explosive materials.

After determining there was no further risk to public safety, evacuated residents were informed.

No injuries were reported and the incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident, please call the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219 or anonymously at Crime Stoppers 204-786-TIPS or online.