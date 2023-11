Send this page to someone via email

Drivers on the Coquihalla Highway may encounter delays, after a vehicle incident near the Zopkios brake check area has closed southbound lanes.

Webcam footage shows that conditions are foggy with some light snow falling in the area, and crews are on scene.

According to DriveBC, an assessment into the incident is underway.

⛔️#BCHwy5 The highway is CLOSED southbound at the Zopkios Brake Check due to a vehicle incident. Crews on scene. Assessment in progress. Local detour in effect. Pass with caution and expect delays. #HopeBC #Merritt ℹ️For more info:https://t.co/mVFDHP2CWT pic.twitter.com/lHdtsHsxZ2 — DriveBC (@DriveBC) November 19, 2023

Commuters are being urged to pass with caution and can expect some delays, but a detour is in place. For the latest information from DriveBC, click here.