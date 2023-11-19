Recipe: WA-BAGEL’s easy mochi matcha bagels

Yukiko Iikura, the header baker at WA-BAGEL, walks Jennifer Palma through the process of making a mochi matcha bagel, Japanese-style.
Ingredients:
Dough (Makes 6 bagels):
- 2 1/2 cups bread flour (400 g)
- 2 tablespoons poweder matcha (12 g)
- 3 tablespoons granulated sugar (40 g)
- 1 teaspoon Japanese sea salt (6 g)
- 1 tablespoon fresh yeast (14.8 g)
- 1 1/8 cups water (272 g)
Fillings (Per Bagel):
- 1 tablespoon mochi (15 g)
- 1 1/2 tablespoons red bean paste (25 g)
- 1/2 tablespoon roasted walnuts (7 g)
Instructions:
Day 1:
- In a mixing bowl, whisk together all the dough ingredients until it forms a shaggy, crumbly dough.
- Transfer the dough to a clean, floured work surface and knead until it comes together without any crumbs.
- Divide the dough into six equal balls.
- Place the dough balls in a container, cover, and refrigerate overnight.
Day 2:
- Take the dough balls out of the refrigerator and let them sit at room temperature for one hour.
- Using your hands, spread out each dough ball into an oval shape.
- Place the fillings on each oval, then roll each piece into a rope. Join and seal the ends to form a circle. Use flour on your hands and work surface as needed.
- Place the formed bagels on a baking sheet with parchment paper.
- Preheat the oven to 420 degrees F with the rack in the upper-middle position.
- Let the bagels proof in a warm place until the joints stick together, about 30 minutes.
- Prepare boiled water in a big pot.
- Gently pick up each bagel, boil in the water for 2 minutes, wetting your hands and dough as needed.
- Place the boiled bagels back on the sheet pan with parchment paper.
- Bake on the upper-middle rack of the oven for 20 minutes.
Enjoy your homemade mochi matcha bagels!
