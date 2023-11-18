Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Highway 97 near Summerland to undergo rockblasting closures into February

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted November 18, 2023 5:11 pm
File photo. Traffic moves past the rockslide along Highway 97 near Summerland, B.C. View image in full screen
File photo. Traffic moves past the rockslide along Highway 97 near Summerland, B.C. Ministry of Transportation
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Once to twice a week throughout most of winter is how many times Highway 97 in the Okanagan will be temporarily closed for rockslide blasting near Summerland.

The Ministry of Transportation says the closures will happen with plenty of notice, and usually from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., when they do occur.

Click to play video: '3,000 cubic metres of rock closes Highway 97 between Summerland and Peachland'
3,000 cubic metres of rock closes Highway 97 between Summerland and Peachland

“The schedule is contingent on ground conditions which are revealed by previous blasts,” said the ministry, “and each blast requires varying degrees of preparation, so blasts may not occur on the same day each week.”

Story continues below advertisement

The highway has undergone many closures for clearing and blasting after the rockslide on Aug. 28 initially closed the road for two weeks.

The four-lane road was first reopened to alternating traffic in one lane before highway officials opened one lane in each direction.

Those two lanes will remain open throughout winter, though detour routes are available as well.

Click to play video: 'No plans for a second crossing in Kelowna'
No plans for a second crossing in Kelowna
Trending Now

“The intent of the blasting operations is to remove slide material which could otherwise impact the roadway,” said the ministry. After the slide material is removed, stabilization operations, which will include the installation of bolts and rock anchors, will be carried out throughout the winter.”

Motorists are asked to use caution in the rockslide area, and that it may be closed with limited notice if the area is suddenly deemed unsafe.

Story continues below advertisement

“The site will be at greater likelihood of closure should heavy rainfall occur,” said the ministry.

 

More on Canada
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices