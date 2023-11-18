Menu

Crime

Toronto police identify woman killed in alleged intentional crash

By Tessa Bennett Global News
Posted November 18, 2023 4:10 pm
The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. View image in full screen
The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Toronto police have confirmed the identity of the victim involved in a fatal car crash on Wednesday as 61-year-old Karen Montague of Toronto.

The incident happened in the parking lot of an apartment building in the area of Victoria Park Avenue and Cassandra Boulevard, just north of Lawrence Avenue, police said.

Two others were injured in the crash that happened just after noon on Nov. 15; they were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Karen Montague of Toronto has been identified by Toronto police as the victim of a fatal car crash. View image in full screen
Karen Montague of Toronto has been identified by Toronto police as the victim of a fatal car crash. TPS / Handout
Det. Sgt. Brandon Price said the incident was determined to be an intentional attack and those involved had a “familial relationship.”

Story continues below advertisement

The accused, who remained on the scene following the crash, was identified as 79-year-old Toronto resident Ciro Garofano. He has been charged with first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder.

Garofano was scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

— with files from Gabby Rodrigues and Ryan Rocca

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

