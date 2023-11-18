Toronto police identify woman killed in alleged intentional crash

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police have confirmed the identity of the victim involved in a fatal car crash on Wednesday as 61-year-old Karen Montague of Toronto.

The incident happened in the parking lot of an apartment building in the area of Victoria Park Avenue and Cassandra Boulevard, just north of Lawrence Avenue, police said.

Two others were injured in the crash that happened just after noon on Nov. 15; they were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Karen Montague of Toronto has been identified by Toronto police as the victim of a fatal car crash.

Det. Sgt. Brandon Price said the incident was determined to be an intentional attack and those involved had a “familial relationship.”

The accused, who remained on the scene following the crash, was identified as 79-year-old Toronto resident Ciro Garofano. He has been charged with first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder.

Garofano was scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

— with files from Gabby Rodrigues and Ryan Rocca