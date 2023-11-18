Menu

Road closures expected in Toronto due to demonstrations

By Tessa Bennett Global News
Posted November 18, 2023 2:54 pm
A demonstration in downtown Toronto is causing several road closures.
A demonstration in downtown Toronto is causing several road closures. Max Trotta / Global News
Toronto police have issued a statement saying people should expect rolling road closures amidst planned pro-Palestinian demonstrations downtown.

This marks the sixth consecutive weekend of rallies being held in Toronto in relation to the conflict in the Middle East.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, Toronto Police Operations said as of around 2 p.m. University Avenue is closed at multiple intersections, with more closures expected in the afternoon.

Armoury Street was also blocked at Centre Avenue, police said.

Police said they would continue to share information about road closures and travel delays as the demonstration unfolds.

