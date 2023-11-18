Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Dozens of residents forced out of apartment after early morning fire in Edmonton

By Jennifer Ivanov Global News
Posted November 18, 2023 3:22 pm
Firefighters battle an apartment fire near 81 Avenue & 109 Street. View image in full screen
Firefighters battle an apartment fire near 81 Avenue and 109 Street in Edmonton. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Firefighters in Edmonton say it may be weeks before residents of a walk-up apartment building are able to return to their homes following an early morning fire that caused extensive damage to the second and third floors.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services (EFRS) were called to the building at 81 Avenue and 109 Street around 5:45 a.m. Saturday for reports of a vehicle fire.

The blaze ignited a natural gas line, and flames quickly spread to the building.

“We had 24 firefighters at this location, the fire ignited a gas line burning part of the building, spreading to other parts of the complex; 29 people were inside at the time – they all evacuated,” said district chief Brian Mihailides.

No injuries were reported and the evacuated residents are now in the care of the Red Cross.

Story continues below advertisement

“About 15-20 units are impacted on one side of the building,” Mihailides added. “Firefighters were able to stop the fire from progressing to the east side of the building thanks to a fire break.”

Firefighters say there is structural damage to the building as a result of the fire. There’s no word on the cause.

Click to play video: 'Fire that damaged multiple homes in west Edmonton began in backyard wood pile: EFRS'
Fire that damaged multiple homes in west Edmonton began in backyard wood pile: EFRS
Related News
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices