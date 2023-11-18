Dozens of residents forced out of apartment after early morning fire in Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

Firefighters in Edmonton say it may be weeks before residents of a walk-up apartment building are able to return to their homes following an early morning fire that caused extensive damage to the second and third floors.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services (EFRS) were called to the building at 81 Avenue and 109 Street around 5:45 a.m. Saturday for reports of a vehicle fire.

The blaze ignited a natural gas line, and flames quickly spread to the building.

“We had 24 firefighters at this location, the fire ignited a gas line burning part of the building, spreading to other parts of the complex; 29 people were inside at the time – they all evacuated,” said district chief Brian Mihailides.

No injuries were reported and the evacuated residents are now in the care of the Red Cross.

“About 15-20 units are impacted on one side of the building,” Mihailides added. “Firefighters were able to stop the fire from progressing to the east side of the building thanks to a fire break.”

Firefighters say there is structural damage to the building as a result of the fire. There’s no word on the cause.