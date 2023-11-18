Woman arrested for impaired driving after GO train collides with vehicle

Police say a woman has been arrested for impaired driving after a GO train struck a vehicle in Scarborough, Ont., Friday night.
The collision happened east of Guildwood GO, according to Metrolinx.
Toronto police said the vehicle was on the railway tracks when the GO train collided with it.
No injuries were reported in connection with the incident. A woman in her 40s was taken into custody.
The crash disrupted service on the Lakeshore East line while the investigation was taking place.
Trending Now
More on Crime
- Sask. MLA Ryan Domotor charged with communicating to obtain sexual services
- $90 million worth of cocaine, crystal meth seized in Toronto bust
- Organized crime leader Gregory Woolley killed in daytime shooting south of Montreal
- Most Wanted: Rabih Alkhalil, convicted for two murders, wanted for a jailbreak
Comments