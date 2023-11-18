Woman arrested for impaired driving after GO train collides with vehicle

Send this page to someone via email

Police say a woman has been arrested for impaired driving after a GO train struck a vehicle in Scarborough, Ont., Friday night.

The collision happened east of Guildwood GO, according to Metrolinx.

Toronto police said the vehicle was on the railway tracks when the GO train collided with it.

No injuries were reported in connection with the incident. A woman in her 40s was taken into custody.

The crash disrupted service on the Lakeshore East line while the investigation was taking place.