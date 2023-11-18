Menu

Crime

Woman arrested for impaired driving after GO train collides with vehicle

By Tessa Bennett Global News
Posted November 18, 2023 10:42 am
Toronro police arrested a woman after a GO train struck a vehicle November 17. View image in full screen
Toronro police arrested a woman after a GO train struck a vehicle November 17. Mark Bray / Global News
Police say a woman has been arrested for impaired driving after a GO train struck a vehicle in Scarborough, Ont., Friday night.

The collision happened east of Guildwood GO, according to Metrolinx.

Toronto police said the vehicle was on the railway tracks when the GO train collided with it.

No injuries were reported in connection with the incident. A woman in her 40s was taken into custody.

The crash disrupted service on the Lakeshore East line while the investigation was taking place.

Click to play video: 'Family thankful after teen survives train collision'
Family thankful after teen survives train collision
