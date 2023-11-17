SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Video link
Headline link
Sports

Jays non-tender Cimber, making him a free agent

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 17, 2023 8:48 pm
Share

TORONTO – The Toronto Blue Jays non-tendered Adam Cimber on Friday, making the veteran reliever a free agent.

All other unsigned players on the 40-man roster have been tendered a contract for 2024, the team said in a release.

Cimber was 0-2 with a 7.40 earned-run average over 22 appearances in an injury-plagued 2023 season.

He was 10-6 with a 2.80 ERA in 77 appearances for Toronto in 2022.

The 33-year-old right-hander made his big-league debut in 2018 with the San Diego Padres.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 17, 2023.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

