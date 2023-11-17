Menu

Canada

Quebec community, family unite to support a mother’s dying wish

By Phil Carpenter Global News
Posted November 17, 2023 6:28 pm
WATCH: It's often the case that crisis brings out the best in people and pulls them closer together. One woman south of Montreal has been learning that firsthand over the last few weeks. With the limited time she has left, the terminal cancer patient and young mother is rediscovering what family, friendship and loyalty mean. Global's Phil Carpenter reports.
Danny Desroches, president and CEO of DM Métal in Saint-Constant, Que., south of Montreal, says his employees are like family, especially when they’re going through tough times.

“When it happens to one of ours, it’s like our son and our brothers,” he stressed.

That’s why the company marshalled resources when employee Steve Millette came to work with bad news that his wife, Nicole Brisebois, has cancer. She was diagnosed in June, close to her birthday, and had surgery.

“I got my operation for a partial mastectomy in Aug. 16,” she told Global News from her parents’ home.

A few weeks later she learned from her oncologist that the cancer had spread to her liver. “Then about two weeks ago — it’s untreatable,” she added.

It’s made harder because of her five-year-old daughter, Charly, she says — her only child.

Story continues below advertisement

“I don’t want her to grow up without me,” she explained, sobbing. “That’s the hardest part.”

Brisebois is 33 and, according to her, is the baby of the family. Her parents and extended family are devastated that this has happened.

He cousin Kimberly Smith noted, fighting back tears, “She’s never going to see her daughter grow up. She’s going to miss her first date, her first day at high school, she’s going to miss being a grandmother, being in a wedding.

“It’s not fair for them to have to worry about how they’re going to pay their rent and their meals and – this is the end of her life.”

Brisebois is trying to enjoy every moment she has left with the child creating memories, and this is where Desroches comes in. About a week ago he launched an online campaign to raise cash for the family. The goal, for now, is to raise $50,000.

“To make some dreams come true,” Desroches explained, smiling.

“One dream is to bring my daughter to Disney,” said Briesbois. “Just to try to get those memories there for her.”

She vows to remain strong for her daughter and for her family.

 

