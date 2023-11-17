Menu

Crime

Winnipeg police drug-trafficking investigation nets 2 arrests

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted November 17, 2023 4:39 pm
The Winnipeg Police Service logo is seen in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS. View image in full screen
The Winnipeg Police Service logo is seen in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS. JFJ
The Winnipeg Police Service arrested two people following an investigation into drug trafficking.

Officers with the North District Community Support Unit began an investigation this month into individuals whom they believed to be involved in the trafficking of illicit drugs in the Point Douglas area.

Two men were arrested without incident following a traffic stop on Nov. 16. Police said they observed the two operating a vehicle at the intersection of Main Street and Portage Avenue. A search warrant was executed the next day at a residence in the first 100 block of Hallett Street.

According to police, the residence was linked to the suspects.

The search yielded hundreds of grams of drugs, valued at thousands of dollars, along with hundreds of dollars in Canadian currency and cellphones.

The two men, a 23-year-old and 33-year-old, face charges including the possession of a scheduled substance.

Both were released on undertakings, as outlined by the Criminal Code.

