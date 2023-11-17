Kamloops teen beaten nearly to death awaits court decision on compensation

Send this page to someone via email

A Kamloops family in desperate need of financial security after years of struggling catastrophic injuries incurred in an attack, remains in limbo despite expectations of imminent relief.

Sue Simpson, the mother of a Kamloops teen who was beaten into a coma in 2016, went to court Tuesday expecting to hear the results of a long-awaited financial settlement related to the attack.

For the second time, the Court decision was deferred, and now Simpson said she and her son Jessie will have to wait until 2024 to see if any financial compensation for a life of suffering is in the offing.

“Thank you to everyone who is supporting, us, and justice for Jessie,” she said, outside the courtroom.

Later, in an online post, she said the lack of decision was “disappointing.”

The money tat issue in court is from the sale of the home of Jessie’s attacker, Kristopher Teichrieb. It was listed for $850,000 last year, after a B.C. Supreme Court judge ordered its sale on behalf of Jessie.

In the meantime, Simpson is forging ahead with plans to write a book about her ordeal and turning to the community that’s helped her so many times before, to see if they can to alleviate some of the strains they’re facing.

She’s asking for donations to her GoFundMe account.

She also requests Christmas cards to be sent to her son, who was never expected to read after the near-deadly attack.

Jessie suffered traumatic injuries in the 2016 attack, including a skull fracture and significant brain swelling, which left him in a coma for nine months.

He now lives in a care home usually reserved for people in their later years, and will need 24-hour care for the rest of his life. Only recently was he given the green light to go home for weekend visits.

Teichrieb pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated assault in 2018 and was sentenced to seven years in prison minus time served. He has been out on statutory release since 2021.

The sale of his house was ordered after Teichrieb was found responsible for damages in a civil lawsuit. He owes the Simpson family $7 million, according to a court decision, none of which they have seen.

He had tried to evade selling the home by handing it over to his parents for a minor amount, though the court decided the home should be sold and proceeds should be directed toward the Simpsons.

Christmas cards can be sent to Jessie Simpson, post office box 233, Savona, B.C., VOK 2JO. To donate to the family, follow this link.