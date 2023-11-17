Menu

Crime

Victim of Brandon hammer attack dies in hospital, suspect handed murder charge

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 17, 2023 12:05 pm
A Brandon Police vehicle.
A Brandon Police vehicle. Global News / File
The victim of a vicious hammer attack earlier this week has died in hospital, Brandon police say, leading to second-degree murder charges.

Police were called to a scene on 15th Street Monday afternoon, where a man with severe head trauma from being allegedly struck with a hammer was pulled from a burning house by firefighters.

A second man was also wounded by a hammer, but not seriously.

Police said the fire appeared to have been set deliberately, and they found a canister of accelerant after the blaze had been extinguished, as well as a hammer believed to have been used in the attacks.

The first victim was taken to hospital in Brandon, then airlifted to Health Sciences Centre in Winnipeg, where he died of his injuries two days later.

The suspect, 32-year-old Ryan Mecas, was arrested nearby and charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and arson with disregard for human life. At the Brandon Correctional Centre Thursday, he was charged with second-degree murder.

Police said the victims and suspect knew each other. The investigation continues.

