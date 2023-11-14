Brandon man charged with arson, assault after house burned, people attacked with hammer

Send this page to someone via email

A 32-year-old Brandon man is facing arson and assault charges after people were attacked with a hammer and a house was set on fire, police say.

Police in the southwestern Manitoba city said they were called to the scene on 15th Street Monday afternoon around 1:15 p.m., and while searching for the suspect — whom they tracked down and arrested a short distance away — were called about a house fire on the same block.

Firefighters pulled a man from the burning house and found that he had severe head trauma, which police said was caused by being hit multiple times with a hammer. He was taken to hospital in Brandon before being airlifted to Health Sciences Centre in Winnipeg. As of Tuesday afternoon, his condition was listed as critical but stable.

Police said they investigated the scene and found that the fire appeared to have been set deliberately. They also discovered a canister of accelerant at the scene of the fire, as well as a hammer believed to have been used in the attack.

A second man also told police he had been struck in the head by a hammer, although his injuries were comparatively minor.

Police said the suspect and both victims know each other. The suspect remains in custody facing charges of aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and arson with disregard for human life.