1 in hospital, 2 arrested after Guildford Town Centre fight, stabbing

A massive police response was seen Thursday night at Guildford Town Centre in Surrey, B.C., for a reported fight.

Mounties found an 18-year-old stabbing victim with serious injuries. They were taken to hospital.

“I was just enjoying my food, hanging out with my friends and all of a sudden I heard someone yell, ‘Stabbing, stabbing,’ and cops raced in,” Devon Nelson, a bystander who was inside the mall’s food court when the fight broke out, told Global News. “People were running out of there like there was a shooting.”

Surrey RCMP said two suspects were arrested at the scene and were transported to Surrey RCMP cells.

“Initial information indicates that there was an altercation between parties, which escalated to one person being stabbed,” Cpl. Vanessa Munn said.

“Surrey RCMP serious crime unit and general investigation unit are working to determine the full circumstances of what transpired.”

Global News has reached out to Surrey RCMP for more information.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has any information, is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.