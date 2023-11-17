Teen caught speeding in his mom’s car in Guelph: police

See more sharing options

Guelph police say a 17-year-old boy was caught driving more the double the speed limit overnight on Friday.

Just before 1 a.m., a patrolling officer on Speedvale Avenue near Woolwich Street clocked the driver going 104 km/h in a posted 50 km/h zone.

He was reportedly speeding in his mother’s car.

Investigators charged the driver with speeding and stunt driving.

Police said a teenager from Mississauga has lost his licence for a month and the vehicle has been seized for 14 days.