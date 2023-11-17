Menu

Crime

Teen caught speeding in his mom’s car in Guelph: police

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted November 17, 2023 11:08 am
Guelph police say a patrolling officer clocked a 17-year-old boy going more the double the speed limit in his mother's car on Friday.
Guelph Police Service
Guelph police say a 17-year-old boy was caught driving more the double the speed limit overnight on Friday.

Just before 1 a.m., a patrolling officer on Speedvale Avenue near Woolwich Street clocked the driver going 104 km/h in a posted 50 km/h zone.

He was reportedly speeding in his mother’s car.

Investigators charged the driver with speeding and stunt driving.

Police said a teenager from Mississauga has lost his licence for a month and the vehicle has been seized for 14 days.

