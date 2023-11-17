Menu

Crime

Social media platform, U.S. officials help in child porn charges against N.S. man: RCMP

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted November 17, 2023 11:15 am
A Nova Scotia man is facing multiple charges for child pornography offences after a search Thursday, police say.

In a release, the RCMP said U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, with assistance from the RCMP, searched a home in Truro Heights after being notified by American law enforcement and a social media platform that the man was “communicating with children online for a sexual purpose.”

Following the search and investigation, police say the suspect, 49-year-old Laurie Whidden, was charged with possession of child pornography, transmitting child pornography, luring a child, making sexually explicit material available to a child, agreement to commit an offence against a child, and failure to comply with a prohibition order.

“This is the second time Whidden has been charged for such offences,” the release said.

According to media reports, Whidden — who was living in Labrador City at the time — was arrested in 2019 for other child pornography offences, and was sentenced to four years in prison in April 2021.

Police say Whidden appeared in Truro Provincial Court Thursday and will remain in custody until his return to court on Jan. 10, 2024.

