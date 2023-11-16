Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

VicSquare Arcade to open its doors soon to the public at Regina mall

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted November 16, 2023 5:32 pm
VicSquare Arcade owner Kennie Mok is anticipating the day when they officially open their doors to the public to enjoy games from air hockey to shooting hoops. View image in full screen
VicSquare Arcade owner Kennie Mok is anticipating the day when they officially open their doors to the public to enjoy games from air hockey to shooting hoops. Andrew Benson / Global Regina
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A new arcade will soon open to the Regina public, where people of all ages can enjoy a game of air hockey, shoot some hoops or even snack on cotton candy.

VicSquare Arcade, at Regina’s Victoria Square Mall, is set to open its doors officially on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023.

VicSquare Arcade to open its doors soon to the public at Regina mall - image View image in full screen

“This is a family fun centre for all ages. It’s not just for kids,” said owner Kennie Mok. “We are bringing a lot of joy and excitement for the community.”

Story continues below advertisement

VicSquare Arcade has over a hundred different games and machines that are bright and colourful which is sure to appeal to the eye.

“This is actually something that we enjoy as well (and) bringing our childhood memories back,” said Mok. “I don’t think there are any kids that would not like to be at an arcade.”

More on Entertainment
VicSquare Arcade to open its doors soon to the public at Regina mall - image View image in full screen
Trending Now

VicSquare Arcade was originally set to open at the beginning of October but due to a minor flood in the building, they had to halt their plans.

“One of the sprinkler pipes in the back got knocked out (but) luckily it was in the storage,” he said. “Half of the floors were flooded with water … luckily none of our machines (were) damaged.”

The Wonderland Entertainment Centre was Regina’s go-to arcade but is now closed due to a fire at a neighbouring restaurant in 2018.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Locals flock to retro arcade in Montreal’s west end'
Locals flock to retro arcade in Montreal’s west end
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices