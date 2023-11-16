VicSquare Arcade to open its doors soon to the public at Regina mall

Send this page to someone via email

A new arcade will soon open to the Regina public, where people of all ages can enjoy a game of air hockey, shoot some hoops or even snack on cotton candy.

VicSquare Arcade, at Regina’s Victoria Square Mall, is set to open its doors officially on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023.

“This is a family fun centre for all ages. It’s not just for kids,” said owner Kennie Mok. “We are bringing a lot of joy and excitement for the community.”

VicSquare Arcade has over a hundred different games and machines that are bright and colourful which is sure to appeal to the eye.

“This is actually something that we enjoy as well (and) bringing our childhood memories back,” said Mok. “I don’t think there are any kids that would not like to be at an arcade.”

VicSquare Arcade was originally set to open at the beginning of October but due to a minor flood in the building, they had to halt their plans.

“One of the sprinkler pipes in the back got knocked out (but) luckily it was in the storage,” he said. “Half of the floors were flooded with water … luckily none of our machines (were) damaged.”

The Wonderland Entertainment Centre was Regina’s go-to arcade but is now closed due to a fire at a neighbouring restaurant in 2018.

