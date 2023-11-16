Where and when to see a Santa Claus parade in Waterloo Region

Send this page to someone via email

As the days grow darker and the air grows chillier, many turn to the bright lights of Christmas to lift their spirits.

For those with small children, a Santa Claus parade is often near the top of the list of things to do as the holiday season approaches.

We are just days away from the first of seven Santa Claus parades across Waterloo Region over the next few weeks.

It is a busy time of year for many, but day or night, Saturday or Sunday, there are plenty of chances for people to catch a glimpse of Santa.

If you are a parade fan, you could see seven different parades over the next few weeks.

Here is a list of Santa Claus parades throughout Waterloo Region:

Lions Club of Kitchener Santa Claus Parade

The parade kicks off at 10 a.m. on Nov. 18 at Frederick and Weber streets. The route heads north on Weber Street until it comes to an end at Erb Street.

Firefighters will travel along the route collecting toys for the Knights of Columbus’s toy drive for those looking for a chance to give back.

Bring any new winter warmth items to the KW Santa Claus Parade this Saturday November 18th. Paramedic Services will be walking through the parade to collect any new donation items. Items will be donated to @SanguenOutreach to share through their community health van. pic.twitter.com/hpk7faO9yt — Region of Waterloo Paramedic Services (@ROWParamedics) November 16, 2023

Cambridge Santa Claus Parade

Just a few hours after the Kitchener parade comes to an end, the second-biggest city in the region takes the stage.

At 6 p.m. on Nov. 18, the Cambridge Santa Claus Parade runs along Hespeler Road, making its way north from Dunbar Road before coming to an end as it turns off at Langs Drive.

Ayr Santa Claus Parade

On Nov. 25 at 1 p.m., the Ayr Santa Claus Parade will begin to travel down Northumberland Street at Inglis Street. It will turn left onto Stanley Street before finishing at the Ayr Public Library.

Santa Claus will be in Centennial Park after the parade to spend time with the kids.

Elmira Kiwanis Santa Claus Parade

The Elmira Kiwanis Santa Claus Parade will begin at 10 a.m. on Dec. 2 on Arthur Street at William Street. From there, it heads south before turning onto 1st Street, where it will come to an end at the Royal Canadian Legion Hall.

Hespeler Santa Claus Parade

The Hespeler parade also takes place on Dec. 2, kicking off at Grow Avenue and Queen Street at noon. From there, it will travel across Queen Street. From there it travels to Guelph Avenue, where it turns left and comes to an end at Sheffield Street.

After the parade comes to an end, Santa Claus will be at the Scout House in Forbes Park handing out bags of goodies.

New Hamburg Santa Claus Parade

The parade begins Dec. 3 at 6 p.m. It proceeds from the south gate of Norm Hill Park onto Jacob Street, then quickly turns onto Bleams Road. The procession then turns onto Peel Street and left onto Huron Street, before coming to an end at Union Street.

Christmas Tyme in Wellesley Parade

The parade gets underway at 6:45 p.m. on Dec. 8 at the new arena. From there, it will travel along Queen’s Bush Road before making a right onto Nafziger Road. From there it will make a left onto Maple Leaf Street before coming to an end at the Wellesley Community Centre.