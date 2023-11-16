Menu

Canada

Saskatoon to add new leisure centre and improve public transit

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted November 16, 2023 5:33 pm
Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark; Jenna Sudds, federal minister of families, children and social development; Don McMorris, Saskatchewan’s minister of government relations, and Ken Cheveldayoff, MLA for Saskatoon Willowgrove. View image in full screen
Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark; Jenna Sudds, federal minister of families, children and social development; Don McMorris, Saskatchewan's minister of government relations, and Ken Cheveldayoff, MLA for Saskatoon Willowgrove. Brody Ratcliffe / Global News
The federal government announced a $60.7-million investment into Saskatoon on Thursday so the city can build a new leisure centre and improve public transit.

A new leisure centre will be placed in the Holmwood Sector on the east side of the city and will be designed to serve nearly 70,000 residents.

The building proposal includes a pool for lane swimming, a fitness and weight room, a multipurpose room and childminding spaces.

The city did not release a timeline for the building or say when construction would begin.

Development of the city’s Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system is set to expand through four projects that will include three new bus lines.

“Through this work, we are supporting Saskatoon’s expected growth while also addressing bus shortages,” said Jenna Sudds, federal minister of families, children and social development. “The transit improvements and expansions will improve commuters’ experience and comfort, while the new recreation centre will promote active lifestyles.”

The first route, running between the west and northeast areas of Saskatoon, is expected to have 16 stops along a 15-kilometre route.

Approximately 25 zero-emission and 30 diesel buses will replace and upgrade the current buses.

“This transformational investment in infrastructure is crucial to creating a vibrant Saskatoon for our growing population,” Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark said. “The Bus Rapid Transit system and related roadway infrastructure improvements will make moving around our city more efficient and reliable for all users. The new East Side Leisure Centre will provide much needed sport, recreational and cultural opportunities.”

More on Canada

The improvements to the transit system will begin next construction season, according to the city. City management did not say how many years the project would take.

The government of Canada is investing $60,789,075 into the projects. The City of Saskatoon is investing $57,196,751 and the government of Saskatchewan will contribute $33,986,861.

“The Government of Saskatchewan is proud to support these important projects with an investment of nearly $34 million,” said Don McMorris, Saskatchewan’s minister of government relations. “Public transit plays a vital role in the flow and function of a large centre like Saskatoon, and residents deserve a reliable bus system to carry them to their destinations.

“One of those destinations will someday be the new leisure centre, where I’m sure countless memories will be made, and experiences shared. These are investments in Saskatchewan people and the great lives that are built in this province.”

