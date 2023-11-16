B.C. porch pirate caught on video while wheeling stroller

A porch pirate was caught in the act by a doorbell camera, which showed a woman stealing a delivery package while wheeling a child in a stroller.
The theft took place at a townhouse complex in Langley’s Willoughby neighbourhood, near 209 Street and 80 Ave. on Nov. 8.
Global News has blurred the woman’s face in the video until more details are uncovered.
The man who lives at the home has shared the video with Global News. His identity will not be revealed for security reasons.
He told Global News he is not too worried about the package being stolen as it can just be replaced but he is much more worried about the circumstances of the theft.
Global News has reached out to Langley RCMP for comment.
