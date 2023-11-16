Menu

Crime

Police seek ‘armed and dangerous’ Waterloo man in connection to Hanover home invasion

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 16, 2023 12:01 pm
Chuck Martin. View image in full screen
Chuck Martin. Hanover Police
Police in Hanover, Ont. are have arrested one man from Waterloo and are looking for a second in connection with a recent home invasion.

According to a release, three men in masks armed with a gun and other weapons entered into a home that had been targeted.

The trio grabbed a number of undisclosed items from people at the home, before they took off in an SUV, driven by a fourth person.

Police say the victims attempted to chase after the SUV but the suspects shot at them while fleeing the area.

They are currently looking for Charles “Chuck” Martin, 42, from Waterloo.

Hanover police issued a warning not to approach Martin as they consider him to be armed and dangerous. They say if someone spots Martin, they should call 911.

They also say that they recently conducted raids in Grey Highlands, Guelph and Waterloo in connection to the case.

A 34-year-old man named Joshua Perovic was arrested and is facing a number of charges including robbery using a firearm, participation in a criminal organization and forcible confinement as well as break, enter and commit robbery.

Police say Martin is also facing a similar list of charges. They are also expecting to make further arrests in connection with the case.

