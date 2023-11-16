Menu

Crime

Construction site in Guelph’s south end broken into overnight: police

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted November 16, 2023 11:47 am
Guelph police say gates at a south end construction site were damaged following a break-in overnight on Thursday. Other buildings were broken into but it's unknown what was stolen. View image in full screen
Guelph police say gates at a south end construction site were damaged following a break-in overnight on Thursday. Other buildings were broken into but it's unknown what was stolen. Ken Hashizume/CJOY
Guelph police say a south-end construction site was broken into overnight.

Authorities say a black pick-up truck with a trailer sped through the gates near Hanlon Creek Boulevard and Downey Road just after 2:00 am on Thursday.

Police said they noted the damage on the gates and several buildings on site were broken into as well.

Investigators said it’s not known what was taken, however a license plate, reportedly stolen from Barrie, was recovered at the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing.

