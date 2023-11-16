Construction site in Guelph’s south end broken into overnight: police

Guelph police say a south-end construction site was broken into overnight.
Authorities say a black pick-up truck with a trailer sped through the gates near Hanlon Creek Boulevard and Downey Road just after 2:00 am on Thursday.
Police said they noted the damage on the gates and several buildings on site were broken into as well.
Investigators said it’s not known what was taken, however a license plate, reportedly stolen from Barrie, was recovered at the scene.
The investigation remains ongoing.
